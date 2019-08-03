Bridge Replacing Lakshman Jhula In Rishikesh To Come Up Before 2021 Kumbh

90-year-old Lakshman Jhula was closed on July 12 for safety reasons. (File image)

A suspension bridge will be built on river Ganga in Rishikesh before the "Kumbh Mela" of 2021 as an alternative to the iconic Lakshman Jhula. The Lakshman Jhula had closed last month because of its dilapidated condition, an official said this morning.

A suspension bridge with a span of 150 metres meant for pedestrians will be built close to the iconic Lakshman Jhula as its substitute, said senior official Om Prakash.

A site for the bridge on the upper stream side of Lakshman Jhula has been identified by the public works department (PWD) and an amount of more than Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for initial work related to the project, he said.

"We have set ourself the target of completing the construction of the bridge before the 2021 Kumbh Mela," the official said, adding that the iconic bridge will be preserved as a British-era legacy.

The 90-year-old bridge was shut on July 12 for safety reasons after experts found that the loading capacity of its components had come down drastically over the years making it unfit for use.

Locals and traders protested its closure before the start of the "Kanwar Mela".

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had assured representatives from the area that an alternative bridge will soon be built on the Ganga.

