BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Brazil, To Hold Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Brazilian capital city to participate in the BRICS Summit on Wednesday. He tweeted about his meet with various world leaders and said he was hopeful that the summit "will enhance the economic and cultural linkages between the member nations". This is PM Modi's 6th year at the BRICS Summit.

On the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit, PM Modi will meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year's event is being held under the theme BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the BRICS Summit: