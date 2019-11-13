BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Brazil, To Hold Bilateral Talks

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Brazilian capital city to participate in the BRICS Summit on Wednesday. He tweeted about his meet with various world leaders and said he was hopeful that the summit "will enhance the economic and cultural linkages between the member nations". This is PM Modi's 6th year at the BRICS Summit.
On the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit, PM Modi will meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.
BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year's event is being held under the theme BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the BRICS Summit:
"On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, I would be addressing the BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council as well as the New Development Bank. Improving economic linkages augur well for the BRICS nations," tweeted PM Modi.
PM Modi to attend the closing ceremony of BRICS business forum and the ''closed'' and plenary sessions
PM Modi will also attend the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the ''closed'' and plenary sessions of the summit. In the closed session, discussions are expected to be focused on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world.
This will be followed by the BRICS Plenary Session, where the leaders will discuss the intra-BRICS cooperation for the economic development of BRICS societies.
A BRICS memorandum of understanding between trade and investment promotion agencies is expected to be signed, reported news agency PTI.
BRICS represents 3.6 billion people with a combined GDP of $16.6 trillion
Brazil is the current chair of the group of 5 nations which represents over 3.6 billion people with a combined nominal GDP of $16.6 trillion.
During the summit, the five major economies of the world will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology and innovation, PM Modi had said in his departure statement.
The BRICS nations will also look to enhance cooperation on digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework, PM Modi had said, reported news agency PTI.
PM Modi's welcome "as vibrant as BRICS itself": Foreign Ministry on Twitter
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Twitter said PM Modi's welcome was "as vibrant as BRICS itself".