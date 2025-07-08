Advertisement

PM Modi Awarded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour

This is the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

PM Modi Awarded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour
The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross
  • The award was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • The honour recognises Modi's contributions to strengthening India-Brazil bilateral relations
Brasilia:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.

The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in recognition of PM Modi's notable contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

This is the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

