PM Modi, Iran's Pezeshkian Hand-In-Hand: India's Picture Perfect Diplomacy

A picture, they say, is worth a thousand words. A striking image from the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi on Friday showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking hand-in-hand with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

PM Modi led the Iranian President into the forum venue at Bharat Mandapam, holding his hand, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa walking alongside them.

The photograph summed up New Delhi's unique position amid a fractured world order: at the centre, engaging with Iran and Russia while keeping space open for dialogue and cooperation with all sides.

The powerful image also underscored a sense of solidarity among leaders of the expanded grouping as they came together to discuss deeper cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and global development.

The warmth of the picture - two leaders smiling as they walked hand-in-hand - reflected the depth of India-Iran ties.

Pezeshkian's visit is his first to India as President and comes amid the long-drawn war involving the US, Israel and Iran, even as Washington and New Delhi remain strategic partners.

Read | PM Meets Iran's Pezeshkian, Reiterates Need For Dialogue, Open Sea Routes

The picture also captured India's strategic and pragmatic diplomatic position amid the wars in Iran and Ukraine. Amid the global crises, India has kept its channels open with both Iran and Russia while balancing its strategic partnerships with the United States and other Western powers.

Later in the day, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the Iranian President. Meeting for the second time in under two weeks, the two leaders discussed India-Iran relations, with the broader situation in West Asia taking centre stage.

For a lasting solution to the Middle East crisis, India has firmly positioned "dialogue and diplomacy" as the way forward. India has also said energy security remains a key concern and called for safe passage for vessels carrying supplies.

Shortly after the meeting, PM Modi described Pezeshkian's trip to India as "more special because it is his first visit" to the country.

"We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy," PM Modi said on social media.

"The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace," he said.