Bricks, Sticks Fly As Groups Clash During Kartik Puja In West Bengal

Tensions flared in West Bengal's Krishnanagar during the immersion of idols after Kartik Puja, with visuals showing vandalism at a government bus passenger shelter.

Two local groups clashed, and soon bricks, sticks and other objects were being hurled as the fight intensified. During the clashes, the bus passenger waiting shed beside Krishnanagar Collegiate School was vandalised.

Soon, police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. No arrests have been made so far.

The unrest during the immersion of idols following Kartik Puja occurs a month after chaos erupted along the main procession route during Jagaddathri Puja, which forced police to resort to lathi charge.

Several processions in Krishnanagar have often witnessed untoward incidents over the years.

Police have assured that they will remain alert to ensure that such incidents do not recur in Krishnanagar in the coming days.