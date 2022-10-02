Body of Assam Officer, Missing After Boat Tragedy, Recovered

Brahmaputra Boat Incident: The boat was carrying the officials and locals to survey an erosion-hit area.

The body of the missing Circle Officer in Assam's Dhubri boat incident was recovered on Sunday, 72 hours after the mishap.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district told ANI that, the recovered body has been identified as the missing Circle Officer Sanju Das.

"The body was recovered by the search and rescue teams on Sunday morning," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

A mechanised country boat carrying 29 passengers was overturned in Brahmaputra river after hitting a post of a bridge at Bhashanir in Assam's Dhubri district along Indo-Bangladesh border on September 29.

Following the incident, the search and rescue teams of SDRF, BSF, and Police with the help of locals rescued 28 persons, but the Circle Officer of Dhubri went missing.

