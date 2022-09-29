Assam Officials Among 10 Missing After Boat Overturns In Brahmaputra

Brahmaputra Boat Capsize: The boat was carrying the officials and locals to survey an erosion-hit area.

At least ten people are missing after a boat overturned in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district today. 29 Passengers were on the country-made boat that was on its way to Bhashani when it hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town.

Along with some local villagers, three government officials were also present on the boat including Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, a land record official and an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official. Mr Das remains missing while the other two government staffers managed to swim to safety.

The boat was carrying the officials and some locals to survey an erosion-hit area.

Locals have initiated a search and rescue operation on country-made boats while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has deployed a team of divers to rescue those still missing.