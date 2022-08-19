BR Ambedkar Statue Found Damaged In UP

UP: Officials have assured the locals of their support in replacing the damaged Ambedkar statue.

Unidentified suspects damaged a statue of B R Ambedkar in this during in the early hours of Friday, police said. Police have lodged an FIR and started investigating the incident. Locals spotted the damaged statue in Rikhipurwa village of Hargaon area on Friday morning and informed the police.

Senior officials along with police teams reached the spot and assured the locals of action against those involved in the vandalism.

"The suspects damaged the statue in the dark and fled the scene. We have lodged a case against unidentified people and started probe. The accused will be arrested soon," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Dixit.

The district officials have assured the locals of their support in replacing the damaged statue.

