Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Quotes Of BR Ambedkar That Inspire Us

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Today is the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar

Today is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as Equality Day in India. Fondly called Babasaheb, BR Ambedkar stood firmly for the rights of Dalits and untouchables. He also fought the rights of women and said that "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved". BR Ambedkar, the 'architect of the Indian constitution', was a freedom fighter, an economist and a jurist. He was the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar worked tirelessly towards a society where everyone is treated as equals. He was India's first Minister of Law and Justice. BR Ambedkar remains an inspiration across generations. Here are 10 motivational quotes of BR Ambedkar you can share on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti: Motivational quotes of Babasaheb Ambedkar