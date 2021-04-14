Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Quotes Of BR Ambedkar That Inspire Us

Today is the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as Equality Day in India. Fondly called Babasaheb, BR Ambedkar stood firmly for the rights of Dalits and untouchables. He also fought the rights of women and said that "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved". BR Ambedkar, the 'architect of the Indian constitution', was a freedom fighter, an economist and a jurist. He was the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. Babasaheb Ambedkar worked tirelessly towards a society where everyone is treated as equals. He was India's first Minister of Law and Justice. BR Ambedkar remains an inspiration across generations. Here are 10 motivational quotes of BR Ambedkar you can share on Ambedkar Jayanti.
Ambedkar Jayanti: Motivational quotes of Babasaheb Ambedkar
- ''They cannot make history who forget history''
- "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society"
- "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you"
- "Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government:
- "Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence"
- "The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends"
- "Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering Otherwise both will wither and die"
- "Life should be great rather than long"
- "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved"
- "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity"