'Bow To The Great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On Ambedkar Jayanti': PM Modi

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: PM Modi paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "I bow to BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti". India is observing the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The first Law and Justice minister of India, Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary is marked as Equality Day in India.

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा।



I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

"The country will always be indebted to Babasaheb Ambedkar's contribution as the architect of the Constitution. He has played an important role in laying the foundation of modern India. We are building a new India based on the same ideals of Babasaheb...," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

बाबा साहेब भीमराव अम्बेडकर की जयंती के अवसर पर मैं उन्हें सादर नमन करता हूँ। संविधान निर्माता के रूप मे उनका जो योगदान है उसका यह देश हमेशा ऋणी रहेगा। आधुनिक भारत की नींव तैयार करने में उनकी महती भूमिका रही है। बाबासाहेब की प्रेरणा से उसी नींव पर हम नए भारत का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind asked people to imbibe Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's ideals in their lives and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous India. He greeted citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India. "All through his inspiring life, Dr Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements," President Kovind said.