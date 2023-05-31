BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023: Who Can Apply? How To Apply? All Details Here

BPSC Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply online through the official website (File)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications to fill a total of 1,70,461 vacant posts of school teachers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the BPSC. The application forms will be available on the website from June 15. The last date to apply for the posts is July 12.

The recruitment is for the posts of Primary School Teacher (Class 1-5), Upper Primary School Teacher (Class 9-10), and Secondary School Teacher (Class 11-12) for different subjects. The subjects include Mathematics, Urdu, Bengali, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Botany, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics among others.

Graduates with a minimum 50 per cent mark and a B.Ed degree are eligible to apply for the post of Primary Teacher. Candidates are required to have a bachelor's and master's degree in the relevant subject with minimum required marks and a B.Ed degree to be eligible to apply for the post of Upper Primary School Teacher and Secondary School Teacher.

According to the eligibility criteria, candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply for the post of Primary Teacher and minimum 21 years old to apply for the post of Upper Primary and Secondary School Teacher. The maximum age limit for male candidates is 37 years and that of female candidates is 40 years.

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written examination which will be conducted on August 19, 20, 26, and 27.

Once the application form link gets active, candidates will be able to apply for the vacant positions of school teachers. They have to visit the official website of the BPSC and then click on the registration link to fill out the application form. Candidates will also be required to upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee. The application fee is Rs 750 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 200 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.