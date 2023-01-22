Tamil Nadu Boy Watching From Stands, Gored To Death At Jallikattu Event

The victim, Gokul, 14, was at the viewer's arena at the time of the incident. (Representational)

A minor boy at the viewer's arena, died after he was gored by a raging bull at the jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, officials said on Sunday.

According to district administration officials, the incident took place at Thadangam village where the event was organized on Saturday.

The victim, Gokul, 14, a resident of Palacodde, was at the viewer's arena at the time of the incident.

During the final stage of the event, a bull-tamer failed to reign in his bull and the raging animal sprung out of the Vaadivasal and pierced Gokul's left abdomen.

The boy with bleeding injury was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam.

