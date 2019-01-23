Bose Family Presents PM Narendra Modi With A Cap Once Worn By Netaji. His Response

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's cap has been added to the display gallery at the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's family for presenting him with a cap belonging to the late freedom fighter on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary, and said that it has now become a valuable addition to the museums at the Red Fort complex. "I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself. The cap has been added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex. I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose," he tweeted.

Kranti Mandir is the name given to a complex of museums opened at the Red Fort complex in tribute to the country's freedom fighters. Artefacts on Subhas Chandra Bose include a wooden chair and sword once used by the leader, besides medals, badges and uniforms from his Indian National Army (INA) days.

PM Modi marked the INA chief's birth anniversary today by inaugurating the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose museum at the Red Fort in New Delhi, and paying floral tributes in his memory. He also visited the Yaad-e-Jallian -- a museum based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre -- at the historical site. "These museums being inaugurated today will deepen the connect between our glorious history and our youth, adding to the patriotic fervour among citizens," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took to social media to pay homage to the freedom fighter. "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself to ensuring that India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India," his message on Twitter read.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at PM Modi for not declaring Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as a nationwide holiday. "It seems they do not consider Netaji a national personality," she said at a programme held here to mark the occasion, adding that only a person like the late freedom fighter -- who recruited people from all sections in his fight against an oppressive regime -- can be termed a "true leader".

President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress leadership also praised the late freedom fighter's "valour, patriotism and leadership" on the occasion.

