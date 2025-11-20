Born Just 640 gm, 24-Week Premature Baby Survives After 90-Day Battle In Delhi Hospital

A premature baby delivered at just 24 weeks of pregnancy and weighing only 640 grams, was successfully saved by doctors at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj in New Delhi after a challenging 90-day battle in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The baby, born 16 weeks before the full 40-week term, faced severe and immediate health challenges, placing him at the edge of medical viability. Weighing far below average and showing no signs of crying at birth, his heart rate was dangerously low, prompting immediate concern.

Doctors at Fortis Vasant Kunj described his survival as a "micro preemie miracle," as infants born this prematurely often face overwhelming odds. A team of paediatricians and specialists quickly began advanced resuscitation and placed the newborn under constant intensive care, using life support and continuous monitoring to stabilise his fragile condition.

Challenges:

From the outset, the case was extremely critical. The newborn arrived without crying and had a dangerously low heart rate. The infant faced a host of life-threatening complications, including underfunctioning lungs and kidneys, the risk of brain bleeding, infections, and cardiovascular instability.

During the first week, the baby's condition became even more fragile, with weight dropping to just 550 grams.

Treatment:

The medical team, led by Dr. Rahul Nagpal and Dr. Shradha Joshi, provided round-the-clock intensive care, including long-term ventilator support, careful fluid management, and strict infection control measures.

The baby's lungs were severely underdeveloped, leaving him unable to breathe on his own. He was placed on prolonged and advanced ventilator support, with life-saving medications administered in carefully measured doses.

Compounding the situation, his immature kidneys struggled to function properly. Despite the odds, the neonatal team remained committed, using meticulous care, constant monitoring, and specialised treatment protocols to gradually stabilise his condition.

"Survival against all odds"

Speaking about the case, Dr. Rahul Nagpal, Principal Director & Head of Paediatrics & Neonatology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, said: "Survival of newborns at 24 weeks is mere 10-15%, which essentially means that only 1 in 3 premature babies survives. With round-the-clock care, careful fluid management, and strong infection control, we could prevent brain bleeding and infections, which are the most dangerous risks for such small babies. This baby's survival against all odds is a great testimony to what is possible with timely care, precision and teamwork. Each gram of weight gain was a milestone for us, and seeing him go home healthy was a moment of pride for us."

Dr Shradha Joshi, Senior Consultant in Neonatology at the hospital, shared that the newborn successfully battled through every complication he faced. She praised the nursing staff for their unwavering dedication throughout the recovery. After spending 90 days in the NICU, the baby was discharged weighing 1.8 kilograms. Now six months old, he weighs 6 kilograms, with normal vision, hearing, and brain scan results.