Security Officials Recover 22 Kg Heroin From Punjab's Gurdaspur

The security force recovered 22 packets comprising around 22 kg heroin. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered 22 kg heroin from the Border Out Post (BOP) at Chontra in Gurdaspur sector, officials said.

BSF recovered 22 packets comprising around 22 kg heroin, 90 rounds and 2 magazines of ammunition, WiFi connectors, two smartphones, one normal phone and one pipe from BOP, Chontra of Gurdaspur sector in the wee hours, officials said.

BSF troops saw some movement near the fencing at Chontra Post and opened fire, after which some smugglers ran towards the Pakistan side, they said.

After a search, the BSF recovered the material from the spot.