Border Force BSF Officer Becomes 1st Paramilitary Personnel To Finish Iron Man Triathlon

The Iron Man Challenge was held in Copenhagen, Denmark

A 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) officer has become the first Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officer to successfully complete the Iron Man challenge, one of the toughest triathlon events across the globe.

Assistant Commandant Harish Kajla joined the country's largest border-guarding force in 2012. He is currently on deputation posting to the counter-terrorist commando force National Security Guard (NSG).

"Shri Harish Kajla, AC brings in laurels to the Nation and the Force by successfully completing Iron Man Challenge, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, becoming the first officer from CAPFs to successfully complete the challenge," the Border Security Force said on its official X handle on Monday.

The Iron Man Challenge comprises of 3 mammoth events… pic.twitter.com/zicSxU32BT — BSF (@BSF_India) August 19, 2024

The officer, as per the BSF, was "able to complete the event and achieve this historic feat in a time of 12:42:25." The Iron Man challenge comprises three events which include 3.8 kilometres of swimming, 180 kilometres of cycling and 42.2 kilometres of full marathon.

For the latest event, under the male 35-39 years of age category, the cut-off timing was 15:45:00, as per the BSF.

The force, primarily tasked to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh, also posted pictures of Kajla holding the national flag as well as the flags of the BSF and NSG at the finish line in the Danish capital.

The BSF is part of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs which also includes the CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF.

