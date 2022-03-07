Border Force Jawan Kills Colleague Before Shooting Self In Bengal

BSF fratricide case: The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died in a fratricidal incident at a camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday.

"A shooting incident took place between two BSF head constables. An investigation is underway. An FIR has been registered," said DIG Surjeet Singh Guleria.

As per the BSF, in Murshidabad's Kakmarichar, at 6.45 am, Johnson Toppo of the 117 Battalion (Bn) shot HG Shekharan. Following that, Toppo shot himself dead with his service rifle.

"At around, 6.45 am on March 7, HC Johnson Toppo, 117 Bn BSF shot HC HG Shekharan, 117 Bn BSF and subsequently shot himself with his service rifle at BOP Kakmarichar," stated the BSF.

The two jawans, who belong to Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, were at a camp of the 117 Battalion (Bn) in West Bengal's Kakmari on Monday.

The dead BSF jawans were taken to the nearest Sagarpara hospital where they were declared "brought dead".

According to the BSF, the two men got into a fight after they received a summons from the local police. "Both the personnel were to visit PS Raninagar to depose statement in connection with Raninagar PS Case No 496/21 dated November 29, 2021," said the BSF.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe by officers have begun.

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. Sh Atul Fuljele, IPS, Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Headquarters and Sh Karni Singh Shekhawat, DIG of Behrampur Sector have also reached the spot. A case has been registered with the local police", stated the BSF.

The incident comes a day after a BSF personnel shot four of his colleagues at Punjab's BSF Khasa headquarters of the 114 Battalion (Bn) on Sunday.

