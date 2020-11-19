Effective Measures Being Taken To Check Infiltration By Terrorists: BSF Chief

It is a situation which requires a lot of attention, lot of alertness: Rakesh Asthana

Amid a spike in infiltration attempts by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC), the BSF chief on Thursday said the period before very heavy snowfall in Kashmir is "very suitable" for terrorists to cross over to this side and that security forces were prepared to tackle the situation.

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana said the forces were fully prepared to face any challenges on this front.

"We are the first line of defence and we are committed and determined to protect the country...," he said when asked about the continuous infiltration attempts along the LoC.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the flagging off ceremony of the 6th edition of "Infinity Ride 2020" from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support para-athletes.

Mr Asthana said Pakistan was making increased attempts to infiltrate more terrorists before the heavy snowfall, but the BSF and all other agencies and forces are prepared and are tackling the situation as best as they can.

"There are attempts to push terrorists into our country and particularly this period is very suitable for such activities, so all the counter-measures we are taking are very effective and as DG BSF I can tell you we are committed to foil such attempts and we will tackle the situation effectively."

"It is a situation which requires a lot of attention, lot of alertness. This situation is there, no doubt about it and we are facing it," he said.

Referring to the killing of four terrorists in an encounter in Jammu earlier in the morning, the BSF DG said it was because the forces were alert to the attempts of infiltration from across the border.

"The inputs about terrorists present at launch pads keep on coming. We are alert and prepared to counter that. Today's encounter also signifies that all our security agencies and police force are alert and ready to counter that (infiltration)," he said.

He said the BSF is committed to the civilians living near border areas and will provide them all sorts of assistance in their difficult times.

The officer said the force was organising a medical camp under its civic action plan to help the people affected by the recent shelling during the ceasefire violations by Pakistan.