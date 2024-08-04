Border Security Force Constable, 50, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The incident took place in an area under the Bakhasar police station (Representational)

A 50-year-old BSF constable posted on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself while on duty on Sunday, police said.

Constable Banarasi Lal, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was in the 83-Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), they said. The incident took place in an area under the Bakhasar police station.

Banarasi Lal shot himself with his service rifle at a watch tower on Sunday morning, Vishan Singh, a sub-inspector of the police station, said.

He said the body has been kept at the mortuary of the Barmer Medical College. The reason behind Lal committing suicide is yet to be ascertained, Mr Singh said.

