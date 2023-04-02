Border Officer Dies Of Bullet Injury From Own Service Rifle In Jammu

The incident occurred in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational)

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle at a forward post near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the 55-year-old ASI Sukhnandan Prasad, a resident of Madhya Pradash, committed suicide or died after his rifle went off accidentally, the officials said. They said the officer was on duty at Border Outpost Gurnam in Hiranagar sector when his colleagues found him in an injured condition with a gunshot injury from his own service rifle.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings.

