Border Force Intercepts Pak Drone In Punjab, Pistol, 5 Kg Heroin Recovered

Maximum of 21 drones were seized in October--19 from Punjab and two from Rajasthan frontier.

Border Security Force Punjab Frontier and India's first line of defence intercepted a Pakistani drone and recovered a pistol and 5.240kg of heroin from Pakistan at Village Chak Allah Baksh, District Amritsar.

"In the early morning hours of November 26, a Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace, which was intercepted by BSF troops with firing. During the search operation, BSF Punjab Frontier's troops recovered a Pistol, 2 Magazines, 20 live rounds and 5.240kg of heroin from Village- Chak Allah Baksh, District - Amritsar. Yet another smuggling attempt by Pakistani smugglers to push narcotics and weapons was foiled by BSF," posted Punjab BSF on X.







In the early morning hours of 26th November, a Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace, which was intercepted by #AlertBSF troops with firing. During the search operation, @BSF_Punjab troops… pic.twitter.com/dD1dYL31V0 — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) November 26, 2023

Earlier, in a record achievement, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 69 Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory in the last 10 months of this year, foiling attempts by smugglers to smuggle narcotics, data collated by the border guarding force revealed.

As per the data, a total of 69 such drones were seized by the BSF between January 1 to October 31 this year on the Western Border of India that run through Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu frontiers.Of these 69 drones, 60 were seized from the Punjab frontier and nine from the Rajasthan frontier.

A total of 11 drones were seized in June, seven in May; six each in February, July, and September; five in August; three each in March and April; and one in January. The data shows, that there was no drone recovery from the Rajasthan frontier in January, March, April, and May.

Since January 1, 2020, to October 31 this year, a total of 93 drones have been seized by the BSF. Of them, only one drone was seized from the Jammu frontier in June 2020 and one in December 2021. However, drone recoveries suddenly increased manifold in 2022 with the finding of 22 from the Punjab frontier. Of those 22 drones, seven were seized in December, five in November, three in October, two in March, and one each in January, February, April, May and June.

A few of these drones were shot down by the BSF personnel deployed on the 3,323-kilometer India-Pakistan border. These recoveries were made in close coordination with state police following the tip-off received. Smugglers in Pakistan send these drones carrying small amounts of contraband--mostly Heroin-- from 500 gram to 1 kg in India crossing the India-Pakistan International Border easily by flying them at night, a BSF officer said.

