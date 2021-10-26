Bombay High Court Judge Hearing Aryan Khan Case Clears Courtroom Over Covid Rule Violation

Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice before in different courts (File)

As Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing drew big crowds of reporters, lawyers, and others, the Bombay High Court today stopped work for a while with the judge complaining that Covid rules were being violated. The courtroom resumed work with Covid protocol in place.

Justice Nitin Sambre, who later heard Aryan Khan's plea, left the packed courtroom. He asked a court associate to ensure that Covid protocol was followed.

The judge said reporters would be allowed only when the relevant case was being heard.

One court staff said only those with case numbers between 45 and 55 could stay in court. "Otherwise court will not assemble," he said.

Judge Sambre waited for the court to clear out. Reports said policemen were called in to help clear the courtroom.

The hearings resumed after about 10 minutes.

Aryan Khan's bail plea marked the first hearing of the sensational drugs-on-cruise case in the Bombay High Court.

Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been in jail since October 8, after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid on a cruise ship party.

He has been denied bail twice before in different courts.