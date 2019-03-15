Bollywood Filmmaker To Launch Movie On PM Modi Around Lok Sabha Elections

PM Narendra Modi will release on April 12.

A biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from humble beginnings to PM is to hit cinemas next month, its director said on Friday, just in time for elections.

It is the latest in a series of political movies released over the last few weeks, with filmmakers seeking to cash in on a seven week national election with around 900 million eligible voters.

"Proud to announce the release date of my film #PMNarendraModi 12th April 2019," Omung Kumar B said on Twitter.

The film industry has a long tradition of producing politically tinged films -- but industry watchers say 2019's offerings are more partisan than ever before.

"The film will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Gujarat Chief Minister," Mr Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India.

"(And) onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the prime minister of India," he added.

Mr Kumar has also directed other biographical movies including one on Mary Kom, India's leading Olympic boxer.

The silver screen and politics have often intertwined in India.

Many actors have become politicians while Bollywood has not shied away from tackling political issues in its plotlines.

The all-guns-blazing "Uri: The Surgical Strike" which celebrates the Indian army's strikes on terrorists in 2016 in response to a terror attack that had killed 19 soldiers, is one of the most successful movies this year.

PM Modi was widely praised for the surgical strikes operation.

Besides Uri, other politically-themed movies released this year include "The Accidental Prime Minister", which was based on a book about former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Another filmmaker also released "Thackeray", a biopic about Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who died in 2012.

The film, according to the critics, was designed to boost support for the Shiv Sena.

Earlier this January, another biopic on a late actor-turned politician in southeastern Andhra Pradesh state was released.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.