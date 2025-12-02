Disha Patani's Sister Helps Accident Victims, Flags Ambulance Delay In Video

Bollywood actor Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, has raised pointed questions about emergency response failures after she stopped to help victims of a fatal road accident on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway.

The incident took place in Moradabad on Sunday. After assisting the injured, she recorded a video and said that ambulances took more than an hour to arrive.

Khushboo, who happened to be travelling on the same route, said she found several people critically injured and without medical help following an accident. In the video she posted on social media platform Instagram, she is heard saying, "It has been more than an hour, the ambulance has not arrived."

She helped move injured individuals and bodies away from the road and transported four to five people to the hospital through auto.

The video she posted showed the mangled auto-rickshaw, injured passengers and chaos at the spot.

She further said, "There were 12-13 people. I think now only 2-3 people would be alive. In the beginning, we sent 4-5 people who were still breathing in an auto because the ambulance took 1.5 hours to arrive"

She also criticised bystanders who were recording videos instead of helping, calling the practice "absolutely wrong," and urged people to assist without fear of police complications. "When I arrived, there were 2-3 boys at the accident spot who were only filming and not offering any help. As an Indian citizen, this priority of filming first is absolutely wrong," she said.

Notably, the incident occurred when a speeding roadways bus hit an auto-rickshaw (tempo) from behind, police said. Six members of a family, including two children, died and five others were seriously injured while they were on their way to attend a wedding in Rafatpur, PTI reported.

The victims were identified as Mati alias Sanju (30), Suman (30), Seema (35), Aarti (20), Aman (15) and Ananya (12), all residents of Abdullahpur in Kundarki police station area, police officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)