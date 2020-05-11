On 'Gang-Rape' Comment Linked To #BoisLockerRoom, Police Reveal Twist

The girl and the boy are not directly linked to "Bois Locker Room" (Reportedly)

A comment about "gang-rape" that sparked huge outrage after the "Bois locker room" Instagram group of Delhi schoolboys was outed last week was never made on that chatroom, the police said on Sunday, revealing a major twist in the scandal. The comment made by a girl posing as a boy, allegedly to test a boy's response, the investigations have revealed.

The girl and the boy are not linked to "Bois Locker Room" but a screenshot of their Snapchat interaction was being shared on social media alongside those of the Instagram group and got mixed up, police said.

"The alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named 'Siddharth'.

The police said no case will be registered against either the girl or the boy. "Although, creating a fake id is wrong, her intent was not malicious so we are not filing any complaint," an official told news agency PTI.

"Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat a plan for sexual assault, naming herself," Anyesh Roy, a senior Delhi police officer, shared his findings with media.

"The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about her," Mr Roy said.

The boy refused to take part in the girl's fake plan and stopped communicating with her on Snapchat. He then discussed the hypothetical conversation of sexual assault with his friends, including the girl, and shared a screenshot. The girl, knowing it was her who started the discussion, didn't report the incident, the officer said.

One of the boy's friends shared the screenshot on Instagram. "When the Bois Locker Room Instagram screenshots were revealed to others and started circulating on social media, the alleged Snapchat conversation also got mixed with it due to its sensational nature and due to its availability in different student groups".

A Class 12 student above 18 was arrested last week for starting the "Bois Locker Room" group on which obscene messages and morphed photos of underage girls were shared. The teen studies in a Noida school and sat for the Class 12 exams this year.