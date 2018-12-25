PM Opens India's Longest Railroad Bridge In Assam's Bogibeel: 10 Points

Bogibeel Bridge has a two-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane road on the top deck.

Bogibeel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today opened the Bogibeel railroad bridge in Assam, billed as India's longest railroad bridge. Its foundation was laid in 1997. The five-kilometre structure spans the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra River. Bogibeel bridge will connect Assam's Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts, bordering Arunachal Pradesh. It will cut the travel time between the two points by four hours and help avoid a 170-km detour. With its proximity to the China border, the bridge also has tremendous significance for India's defence and has been built strong enough to support the movement of tanks and even fighter jet landings.