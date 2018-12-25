Bogibeel Bridge LIVE: Christmas Gift From PM Modi To Northeast, Says Kiren Rijiju

Assam's Bogibeel Bridge will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to 4 hours. (File)

Billed as India's longest railroad bridge, Assam's Bogibeel Bridge will be opened to traffic today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The five-kilometre structure spans the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra River. It is India's only fully welded bridge for which european codes and welding standards were adhered to for the first time in the country, said Chief Engineer Mohinder Singh.

The bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,900 crore, has a serviceable period of around 120 years, will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to four hours and will cut out the detour of over 170 km via Tinsukia.

Here are the LIVE updates from Bogibeel Bridge inauguration: