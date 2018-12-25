Bogibeel Bridge LIVE: Christmas Gift From PM Modi To Northeast, Says Kiren Rijiju

The bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,900 crore, has a serviceable period of around 120 years.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 25, 2018 11:56 IST
Assam's Bogibeel Bridge will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to 4 hours. (File)

New Delhi: 

Billed as India's longest railroad bridge, Assam's Bogibeel Bridge will be opened to traffic today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The five-kilometre structure spans the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra River. It is India's only fully welded bridge for which european codes and welding standards were adhered to for the first time in the country, said Chief Engineer Mohinder Singh.

The bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,900 crore, has a serviceable period of around 120 years, will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to four hours and will cut out the detour of over 170 km via Tinsukia.

Here are the LIVE updates from Bogibeel Bridge inauguration:


Dec 25, 2018
11:28 (IST)
"It's a huge Christmas gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to the people of North-East," tweets Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Dec 25, 2018
11:27 (IST)
The bridge has a two-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane road on the top deck. It will reduce the Delhi to Dibrugarh train travel time by about three hours.
Dec 25, 2018
11:27 (IST)
With its proximity to the China border, the Bogibeel Bridge has tremendous significance for India's defence and has been built strong enough to support the movement of tanks and even fighter jet landings.
