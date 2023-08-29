Bodybuilder Cop Gave Rs 50 Lakh To Reality TV Star. She's On The Run

Both Mr Sharma and Ms Gulia enjoy huge fan following on social media.

Deepak Sharma, an assistant superintendent of Tihar Jail, has filed a complaint alleging that he was duped of Rs 50 lakh by a woman and her husband in the name of investing in a health product business, police said.

Mr Sharma, who is well-known for his passion for bodybuilding, has alleged that he has been defrauded of Rs 50 lakh by professional wrestlers Raunak Gulia and her husband Ankit Gulia.

In his complaint, Mr Sharma alleged that he met the woman, Raunak Gulia, a national and state wrestling champion, at a reality show called 'India's Ultimate Warrior' on the Discovery Channel. Ms Gulia told Mr Sharma that her wrestler husband, Ankit, is a well-known health product entrepreneur and that they were looking for investors.

Mr Sharma invested Rs 50 lakh in the Gulias' business, lured by their promises of huge profits. However, they later refused to return his money.

The Tihar jailor, who lives in West Vinod Nagar, then filed a complaint at the Madhu Vihar police station in East Delhi, and a case of cheating has been registered, the police said. The cops are investigating the matter and are trying to track down the couple.

Both Mr Sharma and Ms Gulia enjoy huge fan following on social media. The Tihar Jail official is an influencer and fitness enthusiast who is often likened to Salman Khan's character in the cop-action series 'Dabangg', while Ms Gulia is followed by close to 4.5 lakh people on Instagram.