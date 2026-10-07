Body Cams For Police: Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Decide In Six Months

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to consider a petition seeking mandatory use of body cameras by police officials as representation and decide within six months.

The court refused to pass an order mandating the use of body cameras. It instead asked the Centre to consider framing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The PIL, filed by Chahat Raghav, sought directions for mandatory use of body-worn cameras by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed during protests and crowd-control situations. It also sought a comprehensive framework for the storage, retention, integrity and evidentiary use of footage recorded through such cameras.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that body-worn cameras could improve transparency and accountability during protests, particularly where allegations of police excesses are followed by counter-allegations against protesters.

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A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambhre said the court must consider the wider implications of any direction on the use of body-worn cameras, as the issue concerns policing as a whole and not just the Delhi Police.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the respondents, submitted that the Delhi High Court's PIL rules require a petitioner to first make a representation to the concerned authorities. He said the present petition could be treated as such a representation.

Sharma also submitted that the Supreme Court, while dealing with protests at Jantar Mantar, had directed the authorities to frame an SOP and that the existing mechanism already provides for videography of protests.

"Use of body worn cameras by police can be inferred from not only tender issued but also use of same by traffic police. The SOP is informed to not be in existence. In such event, there might not be in provision in police manual. However, since statement is made from ASG we deem it appropriate to take same on record. We direct the respondents to communicate decision on framing of SOP regarding use of BWCs within six months. In case petitioner is aggrieved by inaction, liberty is granted to approach court afresh," the court said.

The plea was filed against the backdrop of the July protests at Jantar Mantar involving the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

According to the petition, allegations of excessive use of force by Delhi Police and RAF were accompanied by allegations of stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on police personnel.

The petitioner submitted that much of the footage documenting the events came from mobile phones of bystanders rather than an official, authenticated police recording system.