After Allegations At Protests, Delhi Cops Wear Bodycams As Failsafe Sidearm

In a significant security measure, Delhi Police personnel deployed around a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Opposition parties are wearing body cameras, days after three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a previous protest in central Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

One of the journalists had alleged that assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat assaulted her during protests over demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Today, New Delhi district deputy commissioner of police Sachin Sharma was also seen wearing a body camera while supervising security arrangements.

This time, the body cameras will help maintain video record of events and interactions during protests and enable the police to present video evidence in case allegations are made against its personnel, sources said.

The national capital has seen several protests in recent weeks over the SIR process, with civil society groups, student organisations and political parties staging demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

It is not known whether the Opposition leaders would be allowed to march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) building. They have been seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in how the voter roll cleanup exercise special intensive revision (SIR) has been carried out across the country.

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in central Delhi. Multilayer barricading has been installed along the roads leading towards the ECI building or Nirvachan Sadan, while Delhi Police, paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in large numbers.

Several buses have been parked outside Nirvachan Bhawan, apparently to carry protesters, if required. Barricades and heavy police deployment can be seen along the entire route leading towards the ECI building - from Makar Dwar to Ashoka Road to Parliament Street police station and Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police has said no permission has been sought for the protest and has reiterated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in the area.