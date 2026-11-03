Delhi Senior Cop Suspended After Leading Protest Over Officers' Transfer

ACP Manasvi Vashisht, who led a demonstration by Delhi Police personnel at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday, has been suspended by senior Delhi Police officials, sources said on Tuesday.

The action comes a day after several police personnel gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters to raise concerns over the transfer of two officers, ACP Manasvi Vashisht and Shahdara SHO Inspector Arun Kumar, following a confrontation between police personnel and lawyers in Shahdara.

The gathering on Monday was initially described by the protesting police officials as a 'Sampark Sabha' rather than a protest. The personnel wanted to meet Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and present their version of the October 23 incident at Shahdara Police Station.

After several rounds of discussions, senior officials allowed a delegation of five police personnel to enter the headquarters for a meeting with the Commissioner. However, the discussions failed to resolve all their concerns, and the gathering continued.

In an official statement, Delhi Police said a Sampark Sabha was subsequently held at PHQ, where the Commissioner, along with Special Commissioners and other senior officers, interacted with personnel from different ranks and heard their grievances.

During the meeting, police personnel raised concerns about the dignity of the force, respect for the uniform and the need for a structured mechanism to address their grievances.

Apart from that in the Sampark Sabha, the Commissioner appreciated the professionalism and discipline of the force, particularly its law and order arrangements and the successful conduct of the BRICS Summit. He assured personnel that their genuine concerns would be addressed through appropriate and time-bound action.

Delhi Police also said a Joint Coordination Committee comprising representatives of the Bar Associations and the Bar Council of Delhi would be constituted at the district and headquarters levels to address issues arising during the discharge of official duties by police personnel.

The Commissioner further directed all district and unit heads to hold regular Sampark Sabhas and ensure that grievances concerning promotions, MACP, housing and other service-related matters are addressed.

The discontent within the Delhi Police followed the transfer of ACP Manasvi Vashisht and Shahdara SHO Inspector Arun Kumar after an incident involving an advocate at Shahdara Police Station on October 23.

Advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a fight at the police station. Following the incident, local lawyers reached the police station demanding action against those allegedly involved in the assault.

The lawyers subsequently accused police personnel of threatening and misbehaving with them. The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations in Delhi then announced an indefinite strike, with lawyers abstaining from court work across district courts.

To defuse the escalating confrontation, the senior police administration transferred ACP Manasvi Vashisht and Inspector Arun Kumar.

Following the transfers, the lawyers called off their strike after receiving assurances of a two-month investigation into the FIRs and complaints filed by the Shahdara Bar Association.

However, the transfers triggered resentment among sections of the police force, with personnel questioning the decision to transfer their officers amid the ongoing dispute.

ACP Manasvi Vashisht subsequently wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar seeking an open house or Sampark Sabha to allow police personnel to present their concerns.