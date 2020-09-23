Bodies Of Woman, Pregnant Daughter Lie On Road For 4 Days In Odisha: Cops

The post-mortem was conducted and bodies were handed over to relatives, said cops(Representational)

Bodies of a woman and her pregnant daughter, who were found murdered, are lying on the roadside for the last four days at a remote village of Odisha's Kendrapara district as their family refuses to cremate them, police said on Wednesday.

Alleging police inaction, the family along with the locals are protesting since Sunday at the Manapada village in Mahulia panchayat in the Rajnagar police station area.

Pramila Nath (45) and her daughter Satyapriya (22) were reported missing on September 19, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Ranjan Kumar Dey said.

A day later, their bodies were found in a pond in the vicinity of the village, he said.

The post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

Satyapriya was found to be in an advanced stage of pregnancy during the autopsy, Mr Dey said.

The villagers are alleging that both the women were murdered, but police are trying to cover up the matter.

A case of unnatural death under section-174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was registered after the post- mortem. Subsequently, a case of murder under section-302 IPC was also registered and a suspect has been detained, the officer said.

Police have dealt with the case in accordance with medico-legal evidence, he said.

"We have called upon the locals to cremate the bodies which have decomposed," Mr Dey added.

