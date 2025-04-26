Bodies of Man, 23, Minor Girl Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha: Cops

Odisha Police on Saturday recovered the bodies of a man and a girl hanging from a tree in Kalahandi district.

The bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree at Kaodala village under Ampani police station area of the district, police said.

Police suspect that they died by suicide as their 'relationship' was allegedly not accepted by their families, since they belonged to separate castes.

"They might have died by suicide as their relationship was not accepted by their families," police said, adding that both the victims hailed from the same village.

Police added that "further investigation is ongoing" and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

