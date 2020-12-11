Bodies Of Maharashtra Woman, 3 Children Found In Forest Near Thane, Probe On: Cops

Bodies of a woman and her 3 children, missing since Oct, were found in a forest (Representational)

The bodies of a woman and her three minor children, who were reported missing since late October, were found in a forest near Thane in Maharashtra, police said today.

The woman's husband tried to kill himself after the decomposed bodies of his wife and children were found in forests at Pacchapur under Thane district's Bhiwandi taluka on Thursday, they said.

Inspector DM Katke of the Padgha police station in the district said the four were reported missing since October 21 and their bodies were found by villagers at a forest, who then informed the police.

The four people were later identified as Ranjana Bangri, 30, her two daughters and a son, all aged between 6 and 12 years, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital at Bhiwandi for a forensic exam, the police said.

The woman's husband, Sripat Bangri, tried to kill himself and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they said.

For now a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is beinf carried out, the police added.

