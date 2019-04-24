Bodies Of Karnataka Political Workers, Killed In Sri Lanka, Flown Home

Four JD(S) wokers were among those killed in the explosions in Sri Lanka.

The bodies of five people from Karnataka, killed in the massive Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, were brought to their homes here in the early hours of Wednesday and late last night amid a pall of gloom.

Kachana Halli Govindappa Hanumantharayappa, Kachana Halli Munibyrappa Lakshminarayana, Muniyappa Rangappa, Hanumaiah Shivakumar and Shettipalya Ramakrishnappa Nagaraj were killed in the explosions that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.

Karnataka Home minister MB Patil was there to receive the bodies which were later sent to their homes. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy paid their respects to the partymen

While 10 persons from Karnataka have been confirmed dead, at least seven of them are said to be JD(S) workers who were holidaying in Sri Lanka.

The bodies of Ramesh, Adakamaranahalli Mare Gowda and Harokyatanahalli Puttaraju will be brought to the city on Wednesday, officials said last night, adding that the deaths of Narayan Chandrashekhar and Remurai Tulasi Ram have also been confirmed, but details are not available.

The officials said Purushottam Reddy, who is injured, is also being shifted to the city for further treatment.

Seven suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in the country's worst terror attack.

The toll in the bomb attacks has risen to 359, police in Colombo said Wednesday

