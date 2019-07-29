News Broadcasters Association's Board Members Meet Prakash Javadekar

The board members also discussed rating system.

The board members of the News Broadcasters Association today met Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi and discussed several "important issues" concerning the news industry.

The meeting was "extremely positive on a number of key matters", including new technologies in broadcasting, a statement released by the NBA said. The delegation was led by Rajat Sharma of India TV, who is the president of the board.

Here is NBA's full statement on the meeting.

"Shri Prakash Javadekar, Information & Broadcasting Minister, today met the Board members of the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) to discuss various important issues concerning news channels and the industry.

The delegation was led by President of the Board, Mr. Rajat Sharma, India TV and included Ms. Anurradha Prasad, News 24, Mr. Rahul Joshi, TV 18, Mr. Avinash Pandey, ABP News, Ms. Kalli Purie, India Today, Ms. Sonia Singh, NDTV and Ms. Annie Joseph, Secretary General, NBA.

The meeting was extremely positive on a number of key matters including the importance of the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), a transparent ratings system and new technologies in broadcasting. The NBA would like to express its appreciation at the responsiveness & ideas put forward by Shri Javadekar."



