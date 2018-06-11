Tech Giants 'Nervous' As Judge Drafts First Data Rules In India

BN Srikrishna's words carry weight because India is the biggest market for firms like Facebook

Highlights India has accelerated to a silicon-chip economy: BN Srikrishna Absence of data regulation fuelled concern among privacy activists "Data-poor India is rapidly becoming a data-rich economy...," he said

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been under mounting pressure over the hijacking of its user data by Cambridge Analytica

India has been careening into the digital age. The number of people with smartphones soared to 370 million users at end 2017, from 25 million in 2012, according to Counterpoint Research.

Amazon.com Inc expects groceries and household products to account for over half of its business in India in the next five years.

Currently, foreign companies and hundreds of home-grown startups collect, aggregate, store and process Indian user data unhindered.