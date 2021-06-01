Mumbai Civic Polls Early Next Year If Covid Situation Under Control: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The previous Mumbai municipal elections were held in 2017

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be held early next year in January-February, provided the Covid-19 situation is under control.

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Mayor said, "BMC polls will be conducted next year in January-February if the Covid-19 situation is under control. In case it's not, polls will be postponed."

The last BMC polls were held in 2017. As on date, Shiv Sena is the ruling party in BMC with 92 Corporaters, while Congress has 30 Corporaters and Nationalist Congress Party has nine, in the House of 227 seats.

Upon being questioned whether BMC is allowing vaccination for students going abroad for academics and increased gap in between the first and the second dose, Ms Pednekar said, "Vaccination works as per the Centre's guidelines. Our Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will speak to the respective departments and a solution will be brought in accordingly."

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra logged 18,423 new Covid-19 cases, 33,000 discharges and 500 deaths till 8 am today.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state - supposed to be in place till May 31 - till June 15.

"Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said.

The state government also released a set of guidelines while extending the curbs.

"All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm," stated the order.

Uddhav Thackeray also said that so far 3,000 cases of Black Fungus (mucormycosis) have been reported in the state.