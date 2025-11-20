'BLOs Operating Beyond Human Limits': Mamata Banerjee To Poll Body Chief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, on Thursday, urging him to halt the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state, citing "inhuman" work pressure on the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

"BLOs are now operating far beyond human limits. What is particularly unacceptable is the response from the Election Commission at this juncture! Instead of offering support, extending timelines, or addressing systemic flaws, the office of CEO West Bengal has resorted to intimidation," she wrote in a three-page letter.

"I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support, and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines," she added.

Mamata Banerjee criticised the inadequate planning and lack of clear communication in the process of the state's SIR process. "The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or, clear communication has crippled the process from day one," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's letter comes a day after a BLO was found dead inside her residence in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The BLO's family alleged she was under immense work pressure and stress due to the SIR work she was carrying out.

While the CEC is yet to respond officially to the letter, sources from the Election Commission of India (ECI) told NDTV that the BLOs have received comprehensive training from the ECI training centre as well as the Chief Election Officer's (CEO) office.

"BLOs have been provided comprehensive training at the ECI's training centre in Delhi, and other BLOs have been trained by the CEO's office. We are carefully examining the Chief Minister's letter, and a detailed reply will be issued in due course," they told NDTV.

"If necessary, the Commission is prepared to deploy additional officers to support the BLOs, as was successfully done in Bihar by involving Jeevika Didis or volunteers," they added.