Blinkit Launches Feature Allowing Users To Add Items After Placing Order



Blinkit Launches Feature Allowing Users To Add Items After Placing Order
Blinkit was founded in 2013 as Grofers by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit now allows customers to add items even after placing an order, CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced Wednesday.

“You can now add more items after ordering,” Dhindsa wrote in a post on X.

Customers can now include extra products while their original order is still being packed, he added. This way, customers won't have to place a second order if they forget something at the last minute. You won't be charged any extra delivery fee for adding items.

"Many of you asked for this, and we've now made it possible," he wrote.

The update comes after a major safety-focused feature was introduced in August, when Blinkit became the first quick-commerce app in India to roll out parental controls. The setting allows users to hide age-restricted categories such as sexual wellness and nicotine behind a 6-digit PIN, so that children don't come across sensitive products while browsing.

Announcing the update, Dhindsa said at the time that users could now hide such products from search, lock related order history, and set a recovery phone number for added security. The app also sends alerts if anyone tries to change these settings.

Blinkit's latest updates add to the platform's decade-long evolution. Founded in 2013 as Grofers by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar, the company began as an on-demand delivery service working with local stores to supply groceries and essentials. It later built a network of dark stores across major Indian cities to speed up deliveries.

In 2021, Grofers rebranded to Blinkit as it shifted fully to the quick-commerce model known for 10-minute deliveries, working under a network of micro-warehouses. Today, Blinkit operates under Zomato, which acquired the company in 2022.

