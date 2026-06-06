Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences Redefines Flavour Into A Multi-Sensory Experience

Imagine entering a space where flavour reveals itself through every sense. Sound sets the cadence, aromas fill the atmosphere, textures enrich each moment, and visuals bring the experience to life. The result is a richer expression of flavour, one that is not simply tasted, but fully experienced.

This is the world Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water has created with Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences, a cultural platform built on a distinctive belief: that flavour is not confined to taste alone, but can be experienced through every sense.

Reserved in every sense, the platform reimagines flavour as a multi-sensory journey, where sight, sound, touch, aroma, and taste come together to create moments of deeper discovery and engagement.

A shift is redefining the way people engage with what they consume. Today's consumers are more discerning, intentional, and curious, seeking experiences that go beyond taste to evoke feeling, meaning, and connection.

Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences was created for this moment, offering immersive, elevated experiences that transform flavour into something far more engaging and memorable.

Curated with Chef Kunal Kapur and unfolding across Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Jaipur, with Kolkata and ten more cities on the horizon, each evening was built as an intimate, exclusive encounter with flavour in its fullest form.

Guests moved through spaces that each interpreted flavour through a different sense - dynamic visual environments, aroma-led installations, tactile explorations, and guided tasting experiences that made you stop and actually pay attention.

At the heart of it was a live gastro-performance that felt like nothing quite so much as watching someone compose music and cook at the same time. Because that is essentially what it was, flavour orchestrated alongside sound, texture woven into rhythm, aroma arriving before the plate. The kind of thing that makes you realise how narrow your definition of 'tasting' has been.

Chef Kapur, who shaped much of this vision, puts it simply: "Flavour, in its truest form, is layered and evolving. With Reserved Experiences, we have interpreted flavour beyond the plate, bringing it to life through different forms, so people can engage with it in a far more immersive and unexpected way."

For Blenders Pride, this is less a campaign and more a cultural statement.

Debasree Dasgupta, CMO of Pernod Ricard India, describes it as the brand meeting consumers exactly where they are: "Consumers today are seeking more intentional and elevated experiences, ones that go beyond functional and feel truly distinctive. With Blenders Pride Reserved Experiences, we are building a cultural platform that responds to this shift, translating the depth and complexity of flavour into immersive, multi-sensory expressions. It's a natural extension of how our audiences want to engage today, where discovery is richer, engaging, and reserved in every sense."