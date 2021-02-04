Blast Damages Assam School Near Mizoram Border: Police

A school building was damaged in a powerful bomb explosion in Assam. (Representational)

A school building was damaged in a powerful bomb explosion in Hailakandi district of Assam near the state's border with Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

The blast took place at Kachurthal area of the district damaging the Muliwala Lower Primary School.

No one was injured in the explosion which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police began investigating the incident but the identity of those involved in it is yet to be ascertained.

Security has been stepped up in the area, police said.

Walls of the school building and its water tank were damaged in the blast.

There was tension along the Assam-Mizoram border for days in October and November last year. Several people were injured in a clash between the people of Cachar district of Assam and Mizorams Kolasib district, during which a number of makeshift huts were torched.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km border with Assam. Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the boundary problem have yielded little results.