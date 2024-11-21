Delhi Air Quality Improves, But Still 'Very Poor'; Flights, Trains Delayed

The Air Quality Index recorded in Delhi was 379, categorised as 'very poor', as of 8 am.

A blanket of smog continued to envelop Delhi and NCR on Thursday, even though the air quality improved to the 'very poor' category after remaining 'severe' for most part of the past eight days.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Delhi was 379, categorised as 'very poor', as of 8 am. The Air Quality Index remains in the 'severe' category in Anand Vihar at 405, Ashok Vihar at 414, Bawana at 418, Dwarka Sector-8 at 401, Mundka at 413 and Wazirpur at 436.

The AQI measured at Chandni Chowk is 338, IGI Airport (T3) is 370, ITO is 355, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is 354, RK Puram is 387, Okhla Phase 2 is 370, Patparganj is 381, Sonia Vihar is 394 and Aya Nagar is 359, categorized as 'very poor'.

Some flights were delayed since morning, as per FlightRadar24, while ANI reported several trains either getting late or rescheduled.

#WATCH | A layer of haze covers the Barapulla area in Delhi. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in 'Severe' category.



(Drone visuals shot at 8.10 am) pic.twitter.com/CJaVOAr77Y — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), imposing restrictions like bans on truck entry and a halt to public construction projects. The Delhi government announced that all government offices functioning under the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi will operate with 50 per cent of the staff strength and the remaining 50 per cent of staff will work from home.

Further, a per revised GRAP guidelines, it will now be mandatory for NCR states to discontinue physical classes up to Class V under GRAP Stage III and up to Class XII under GRAP Stage IV. Under GRAP Stage IV, a "mask advisory" has been introduced, urging individuals to wear masks when stepping outdoors during periods of hazardous air quality. The revisions come even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to dense fog over Delhi-NCR in the coming days, potentially exacerbating the pollution crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police directed social media and e-commerce platforms to immediately cease the online sale and delivery of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory (NCT) amid rising air pollution levels.

#WATCH | A layer of haze covers the JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium in Delhi. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the area remains in 'Very Poor' category.



(Drone visuals shot at 8.10 am) pic.twitter.com/Xt2zOgkpOw — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage. Visuals also showed fog covering the Taj Mahal amid 'moderate' air quality in Agra.

An AQI is considered "poor" between '200 and 300', "very poor" at '301 and 400', "severe" at '401-450," and 450 and above is "severe plus."

With inputs from agencies