BIT Mesra Students Stage Protest After 'Blade' Attack On Female Student

Students of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, on Thursday staged a demonstration on the campus in protest against an alleged attack on a girl student.

According to a group of students, the incident took place on Wednesday when unidentified people allegedly attacked an MBA student with a blade, leaving her injured.

The victim or the institute management has not filed any police complaint regarding the incident till Thursday afternoon, officials said.

"We are investigating the case at our level. But, we have not yet received any complaint either from the victim or the institute management," BIT Mesra outpost in-charge Sanjeev Kumar told PTI.

"CCTV footage and other evidence are being scanned. As soon as the FIR is lodged, we will initiate action," he said.

Kumar said the victim is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital on the BIT campus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)