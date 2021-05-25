'Black Fungus Needs More Research': Haryana Minister Anil Vij Unsure Of Cause

Anil Vij cited Black Fungus cases from his state which had not apparently been caused by usual factors.

There is need for further research into what causes Black Fungus or mucormycosis, the fungal infection being increasingly detected in many COVID-19 patients in India during or after recovery, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today. The usual factors, like steroid use and general hospitalisation, which are believed to cause the disease don't seem to have anything to do with a good number of cases reported in the state, he said.

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes. These moulds live throughout the environment. People get infected when they have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness.

It most commonly affects the sinuses or the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air. It can also occur on the skin after a cut, burn, or other type of skin injury.

Use of steroids and the patient's diabetic status are considered some of its causes.

However, Mr Vij had a contrary to offer today: "Out of 413 Black Fungus patients admitted in different Hospitals of Haryana analysed, 64 were never Corona +ve, 79 are not diabetic, 110 have not taken steroids, and 213 were not on Oxygen Therapy."

In his tweet, he added: "Cause of Mucormycosis disease needs more research."

Several states like Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, have declared Black Fungus a notifiable disease, required by law to be reported to the government. This helps collect information and monitor the disease so that early warning of possible outbreaks could be given out.