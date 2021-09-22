BJP's Rajasthan Chief Satish Poonia Denies Factionalism In State Unit

Satish Poonia spoke to the media in Rajsamand after a two-day "chintan shivir" of the BJP. File

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia today rejected suggestions that his party's state unit is marred by factionalism, stressing that they are following an idea and not an individual.

On the other hand, the BJP leader claimed, the ruling Congress in the state is facing infighting and contradictions. The unity of the Congress has collapsed but the BJP is a people's party which follows an idea and not an individual, Mr Poonia told reporters in Rajsamand after the end of a two-day brainstorming session of his party.

There is no infighting in his party and whatever is propagated against it is not true, Mr Poonia said.

The two-day ''chintan shivir'' of the BJP concluded without the presence of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who cited the ill-health of her daughter-in-law.

Mr Poonia said the brainstorming session was held to review works done at booth-level and prepare plans for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

An action plan will be prepared for foreseeable results and it was an important meeting for the party's future, he added.