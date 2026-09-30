BJP's Patiala Farmer Push Backfires Into Organisational Row

The BJP's bid to showcase farmer support in Punjab's Patiala has run into a political dispute within 24 hours, with Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shadipur) on Tuesday rejecting its claim that its leaders had joined the party and alleging that its name and logo were used at the event.

The BJP had on Monday used its Nasha Mukti Yatra in Patiala Rural to announce the joining of around 100 to 150 leaders associated with farmer organisations. The development was projected as part of the party's outreach to Punjab's farming community ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

BKU (Shadipur) leader Buta Singh Shadipur, however, said, "No one from our organisation has joined the BJP."

He alleged that some people were brought from outside and presented as members of the union, while its badge, name and logo were allegedly used during the programme.

The union is now investigating the event and has indicated possible legal action.

"Our legal advisers are with us. We are examining the videos and other material. Once the investigation is complete, we will consider sending legal notices to the people concerned," Singh said.

He alleged that the use of the organisation's identity could create an impression that BKU (Shadipur) had thrown its weight behind the BJP. "If someone from our organisation had actually raised the BJP flag or joined the party, why would the organisation take legal action?" he said.

The BJP's account was supported at Monday's event by farmer Nirmal Singh, who defended his decision to join the party.

"Earlier, we opposed the BJP and said the BJP would not be allowed to enter Punjab. But after seeing all three major parties, people have now decided to support the BJP," Nirmal Singh said.

He added, "The AAP has spoiled the atmosphere in Punjab. That is why we are joining the BJP. If any party can improve the situation in Punjab, we believe it is the BJP."

BKU (Shadipur) has stressed that individual participation at the BJP event should not be portrayed as an organisational decision.

Advocate Prabhjeet Singh, legal adviser to the union, said the alleged use of its registered logo and name without permission was being examined. He said the organisation was considering legal action under trademark law and possible defamation proceedings.

The controversy comes as the BJP intensifies its outreach to Punjab's rural and farming constituencies ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The party has increasingly sought to take its political campaign beyond the urban constituencies traditionally associated with its support base, using issues such as drugs, farmers' welfare and rural development to engage with the farming community. The Patiala episode now adds a dispute over farmer representation to that outreach effort.

(With inputs from Himanshu in Patiala)