3 Friends Chased Easy Money, Landed In Cop Custody With 4 kg Heroin From Pak

Three friends allegedly turned to cross-border drug trafficking in pursuit of quick money, only to land in police custody with 4 kg of heroin in Punjab's Fazilka district. Fazilka Police arrested the trio after recovering the contraband near the India-Pakistan border.

Investigators claim the consignment was delivered by a drone from Pakistan.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Singh alias Sanju, Dheerajpal alias Dheeraj, and Mandeep Singh alias Deepi. Police said the three were friends who allegedly joined hands to traffic drugs in search of easy money.

From Friendship to Drug Trafficking

According to police, the accused had earlier been receiving drug consignments through an alleged trafficker operating in the Kulgari area of Ferozepur. After that suspect was arrested, the trio reportedly decided to establish direct contact with a Pakistan-based trafficker.

Investigators suspect their friendship eventually evolved into a partnership in an alleged cross-border drug trafficking operation, driven by the lure of quick profits.

4 Kg Heroin Recovered Near Border

The arrests were made on September 29 when a CIA team from Fazilka Police was conducting checks in the Jalalabad area.

According to police, officers spotted three youths acting suspiciously near a motor room in agricultural fields beyond Jalla Lakhen Ke Hithar. The spot was close to a dirt track leading towards the India-Pakistan border.

Police said one of the suspects was carrying a plastic sack and that all three allegedly tried to hide after noticing the police team.

The trio was detained and questioned. During a search, police claimed to have recovered 4 kg of heroin from the sack.

Pakistan Link Under Investigation

The preliminary investigation allegedly revealed that the accused contacted a Pakistan-based drug trafficker and arranged for the heroin consignment to be delivered via drone.

Police are now probing the forward and backward links of the alleged network. Investigators are trying to identify the Pakistan-based contact, trace the source of the heroin, and determine where the consignment was meant to be delivered.

A case under FIR number 203 has been registered under the NDPS Act at Sadar Jalalabad police station.

The investigation will also seek to establish the alleged money trail and uncover the wider network behind the three friends, who police say moved from friendship to an alleged cross-border drug trafficking operation in pursuit of quick money.

With Inputs From Baljeet Singh In Fazilka