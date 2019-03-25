"Congress Wants A PM Who Can Be Remote Controlled": Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The minority affairs minister told reporters that the entire country knows PM Modi is the "perfect" prime minister for the progress, prosperity and safety of the nation.

March 25, 2019
He also alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is on a "political picnic". (File)


New Delhi: 

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday claimed that the Congress wants a "contract prime minister" who can be "remote controlled", but the country wants a "perfect" prime minister like Narendra Modi.

The minority affairs minister told reporters that the entire country knows PM Modi is the "perfect" prime minister for the progress, prosperity and safety of the nation.

He also alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is on a "political picnic".

The Congress wants a prime minister which can be "remote controlled", he claimed. The people of the country don''t want a prime minister on "rotation and contract" for six months and then another prime minister for next six months, he said.

The Congress wants a "contract prime minister" but the country wants a "perfect prime minister", he claimed.

Naqvi said those abusing Modi every day, are unable to digest the development works carried out during the last five years.



