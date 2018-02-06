BJP's Manoj Tiwari Writes To Rajnath Singh, Asks For 'Z' Category Security In his letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Manoj Tiwari said he has a 'Y' category security cover, but it proved inadequate in wake of the recent incidents.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Manoj Tiwari had alleged "misbehaviour and attack" by AAP legislators. (File photo) New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has requested the Home Ministry to boost his security cover to 'Z' category on grounds that the existing detail proved inadequate during an alleged attack on him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home and in view of his campaign visits to states.



Delhi BJP leaders, including Mr Tiwari, had alleged "misbehaviour and attack" by AAP legislators and "anti-social elements" at Mr Kejriwal's official residence on January 30, when they had gone there for a discussion to find a way to provide relief to traders affected by the sealing drive in the city.



In his letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Mr Tiwari said he has a 'Y' category security cover, but it proved inadequate in wake of the recent incidents.



"The two incidents - West Bengal government's refusal to provide security during campaigning in the state, and the attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence - are enough to prove that the existing security arrangements are not enough," he said in the letter.



He mentioned his visits to other states for campaigning and expansion of the party and requested Singh for providing 'Z' category security.



The 'Z' category security detail entails 20-25 commandos covering a protectee. The cover extends to residence of the protectee who is also provided a pilot and an escort vehicle.







